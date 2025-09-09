Shareholders to vote on the appointment of the new auditors at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Birks Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Birks Group") (NYSE American: BGI), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has recommended the appointment of Grant Thornton S.E.N.C.R.L. ("Grant Thornton") as auditors of the Company for the Company's fiscal year ending March 28, 2026 ("fiscal year 2026").

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") has served as the Company's independent auditors since January 25, 2000. On July 29, 2025, following the issuance of KPMG's audit report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 29, 2025, the Company launched a competitive request for proposal ("RFP") process inviting KPMG and other qualified firms to submit proposals in order to evaluate and select auditors (the "Selected Auditors") for fiscal year 2026 to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board. Since the launch of the RFP process, the Company worked diligently to review the various proposals received, which led to the Board's recommendation of the appointment of Grant Thornton as the Selected Auditors.

Pursuant to the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated August 27, 2025 (the "Circular"), at the upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Class A voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares of the Company (collectively, "Shareholders") to be held on September 18, 2025, Shareholders are being asked to appoint the Selected Auditors as auditors of the Company for fiscal year 2026 to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed, and to authorize the Board to fix the Selected Auditors' remuneration. This announcement serves as notice to the Shareholders that the Board has recommended Grant Thornton as the Selected Auditors. Accordingly, at the Meeting, Shareholders are being asked to approve the appointment of Grant Thornton as auditors of the Company for fiscal year 2026, and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

The Company will not issue a new form of proxy or voting instruction form to Shareholders in respect of the Meeting. Shareholders who vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting in respect of the appointment of the "Selected Auditors" as auditors of the Company should be aware that they are voting in respect of the appointment of Grant Thornton and the authorization of the Board to fix their remuneration.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewelry and an operator of luxury jewelry, timepieces and gifts retail stores in Canada. The Company operates 17 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Montreal under the Birks brand, one retail location in Montreal under the TimeVallée brand, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, one retail location in Vancouver under the Graff brand, one retail location in Vancouver under the Patek Philippe brand, four retail locations in Laval, Ottawa and Toronto under the Breitling brand, four retail locations in Toronto under the European Boutique brand, one retail location in Toronto under the Omega brand and one retail location in Toronto under the Montblanc brand. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier designer and retailer of fine jewelry, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com.

