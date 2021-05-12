Birds Nest Properties Announces Merger with ACD Realty; Continues Growth as a Metro Vancouver Property Management Leader

The merger expands its full-service offering across the Lower Mainland.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Birds Nest Properties , a leading rental property management company in Metro Vancouver, announced today its merger with property management brokerage ACD Realty Corporation.

With the addition of the ACD Realty Corporation portfolio, Birds Nest Properties will continue its operational growth as a residential property management market leader across the Lower Mainland.

"It's an exciting time for Birds Nest Properties," says Birds Nest president Alvin Cheung. "We are privileged to gain ACD Realty Corporation's deep property management experience. Principals Al Dodimead and Bill Malkin have provided highly personable service to their clients for decades. We look forward to adopting their best practices to build on our common culture of outstanding customer service."

Birds Nest Properties was founded in 2017 by property managers Jonathan Low and Alvin Cheung, and is supported by its technology-forward operations team out of its Vancouver office. The integration will be led by Low, Birds Nest Properties' managing broker, and ACD Realty Corporation's associate broker Michelle Dodimead. With a total of eight licensed rental property managers, the combined team will continue on Birds Nest Properties' mission to deliver exceptional service to rental property owners across the Lower Mainland.

"By joining the Birds Nest Properties team, our clients will benefit from the operational technology and processes of Birds Nest Properties," says ACD's founder Al Dodimead. "I have great confidence our longstanding clients will continue to be serviced in the most effective and meaningful way."

About Birds Nest Properties

Birds Nest Properties is a boutique property management company based in Vancouver, B.C. An emerging industry leader since its launch in 2017, the company's licensed property managers take time to understand the unique needs of every rental property owner to deliver personalized property management services. To learn more about property management at Birds Nest Properties, visit birdsnestproperties.ca.

About ACD Realty Corporation

Since 1989, ACD Realty Corporation has managed hundreds of condos, townhomes, and single-family homes across Metro Vancouver. Known for its "hands-on" approach and in-depth knowledge of the industry, each property is under the care of a seasoned property manager. ACD Realty is based in New Westminster, B.C.

SOURCE Birds Nest Properties

For further information: Alvin Cheung, President, Birds Nest Properties, 604.260.9955, [email protected]