BIRDROCK CAPITAL I INC. VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Birdrock Capital I Inc. (the Corporation) hereby announces the shareholders of the Corporation have approved the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the Corporation pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the distribution of the net cash assets to the shareholders of the Corporation (the Dissolution). The resolution authorizing the Dissolution was approved by all the shareholders of the Corporation. The Corporation has now been dissolved.

SOURCE Birdrock Capital I Inc.

For further information: Robert J. Lonseth, former President & Chief Executive Officer, at 403.561.9009 or [email protected]