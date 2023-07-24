Bird Selected for Institutional Projects with a Combined Value of over $350m

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has been selected as the preferred proponent for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology's (SAIT) Campus Centre Redevelopment Project ("the SAIT Campus Centre"), the Victor Philip Dahdaleh Hall project St. Francis Xavier University, and two long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia. The combined value of the contracts is over $350 million.

Under a progressive design-build contract framework for the SAIT Campus Centre, Bird will work closely with the client to complete a pre-construction and design phase through early 2024, at which point the final pricing will be determined before proceeding with construction. The Campus Centre redevelopment is the initial phase of a multi-year initiative to renew campus facilities at SAIT. The Campus Centre will be designed to be the cornerstone of campus life, dedicated to promoting health and wellness and supporting an exceptional student experience. It will be approximately 215,000 square feet with an arena, a multi-sport facility, a student welcome center, and bookable meeting, study, and event spaces.

Bird was also awarded a construction management contract for the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall project at St. Francis Xavier University (StFX). This new space will be a hub for health research and solutions, creating multi-disciplinary study among professionals and allowing for community-responsive approaches to health and innovation. The Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall will complement the revitalization of upper campus and is a significant investment in the future of health research at StFX.

Additionally, Bird was awarded construction management contracts for two long-term care facilities: the Dykeland Lodge Long-term Care Facility replacement and the Glen Haven Manor Long-Term Care Facility replacement. Both facility replacements include approximately 144 beds and are part of the province of Nova Scotia's significant capital investments in new and renovated care facilities to better serve residents, their families, and staff.

"At Bird, we are committed to creating sustainable and smart environments that meet the unique needs of our clients as we transition to a lower carbon future. Using a collaborative delivery model is mutually beneficial to both Bird and our clients as these models drive alignment with our clients, facilitate delivery of innovative solutions, and enhance the execution of large projects," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "We take pride in our ability to deliver meaningful facilities that provide community benefits well into the future and continue to demonstrate the value of our long-standing experience in institutional construction across Canada."

