Bird e-Scooters Launching Throughout Canada

Bird Canada Joins Bird Platform to Provide Canadians

Access to Environmentally Friendly Micro-mobility Solution

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian entrepreneur John Bitove, co-founder of the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, is bringing Bird dockless e-scooters to Canada. Bird Canada will be powered by Bird's world-class tools, products, and technology to efficiently manage its fleet of shared e-scooters.

Bird One, released in May and the most recent scooter added to Bird’s fleet is the first purpose-built scooter designed by the company in California. (CNW Group/Bird Canada)

"As a platform partner to Bird, the global market leader and pioneering e-scooter sharing company, we are bringing the best micro-mobility solution possible to Canadian communities," said John Bitove, Chairman of Bird Canada. "Together with Relay Ventures and Alate Partners we have committed significant resources to ensuring a strong national launch for this important, transportation alternative for Canadians."

Bird Canada plans to launch in Alberta in July and plans to expand its fleet of environmentally friendly Bird e-scooters and other commuter solutions to other communities across Canada soon. Alberta is leading the way in addressing the effects that climate change and traffic congestion have on their communities by embracing e-scooters as a means to reduce the number of cars on the road.

"Everyone should have access to micro-mobility options that help make cities more livable. Bird Canada makes this vision a reality for Canadians by delivering a sustainable and affordable transportation alternative and advances our shared climate and traffic reduction goals," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "The Bird Canada team's deep local knowledge and operating experience coupled with Bird's expertise in service, operations, safety, and technology are an ideal combination to address the transportation needs of all Canadians."

A new Canadian-owned company, Bird Canada, has committed capital from Obelysk (Bitove's private company), Relay Ventures, and Alate Partners (a real estate technology initiative of Dream and Relay Ventures). In addition to founding the Toronto Raptors, Bitove brought satellite radio provider SiriusXM to Canada, and founded national wireless provider Mobilicity. Stewart Lyons, a SiriusXM Canada and Mobilicity co-founder has joined Bird Canada as CEO.

"Bird Canada is committed to providing alternative transportation options that are desirable for consumers and that reduce traffic congestion. Alberta is leading the way in Canada by offering residents and commuters an innovative, fun, and affordable way to travel between transit centers, their workplace, and other destinations within cities," said Bird Canada CEO, Stewart Lyons.

About Bird Canada

Powered by Bird, Bird Canada Inc. operates an electric vehicle sharing program. Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated company that offers Canadians a new way to get around that is affordable, environmentally friendly and utilizes the latest and most innovative last-mile mobility solutions for urban areas.

SOURCE Bird Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jodi Echakowitz, Boulevard Public Relations (for Bird Canada), T: 416-271-7250, E: jodi@boulevardpr.com