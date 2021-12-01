Bird Construction, Paul and Gerri Charette and Colleges and Institutes Canada Are Pleased to Announce the Establishment of the Bird Construction/Paul and Gerri Charette Endowment Fund

MISSISSAUGA,ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") and Colleges and Institutes Canada ("CICan"), in partnership with Paul and Gerri Charette, are pleased to announce the establishment of the Bird Construction/Paul and Gerri Charette Endowment Fund ("the Fund"). This will ensure the ongoing financing of a brand-new bursary offered to Indigenous students across the country.

The Fund has been established to advance reconciliation and empower Indigenous individuals and communities by removing barriers to education for learners, while promoting a culture of respect and inclusion.

Thanks to the support of Bird and the Charettes, who both provided $100,000 in funding, CICan will be able to provide financial support, by way of bursaries, to Indigenous students attending a college or institute in Canada. It will help individuals who demonstrate financial need and who face greater challenges and barriers to participate in and complete post-secondary education.

The Fund of $200,000, will be held in perpetuity with annual disbursements. For the 2021-2022 school year, the first distribution of the Bird Construction/Paul and Gerri Charette Fund will include four bursaries of $2,500 each. For future years, the number and the amount of bursaries will be dependent on the investment income generated by the Fund.

Students and their institutions can find more information about the application process for the Bursary at www.collegesinstitutes.ca.

Quotes:

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Paul Charette, as well as Bird. This fund, and the bursaries it will allow us to distribute every year, will make a real difference in the lives of Indigenous students across the country. We know that education has a critical role to play as we work towards reconciliation. That is why partnerships like these, that help us remove barriers to access, are so important."

Denise Amyot, President and CEO, CICan

"Many years ago, I benefitted from a bursary and it changed my life. I am pleased to be in a position to give back and to support Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education. The students of today are our next generation of young leaders, and I am looking forward to their positive impacts and achievements over the coming years."

Paul and Gerri Charette

"Bird strives to be a positive contributor to the overall well-being of Indigenous peoples across Canada, including being committed to building an equitable and inclusive future. I am pleased to establish this Fund as a meaningful way to support Indigenous students. Mr. Paul Charette has been an integral part of Bird for many years and has been a tireless supporter and champion of college and institute education and we are honoured to support this Fund in his name."

Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About Colleges and Institutes Canada:

Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) is the voice of Canada's publicly supported colleges, institutes, cegeps and polytechnics, and an international leader in education for employment with ongoing programs in over 25 countries. CICan's members add over $190B to Canada's economy each year and contribute to inclusive economic growth by working with industry and community partners to offer more than 10,000 programs to learners in urban, rural, remote, and northern communities.

About Paul Charette

Paul A. Charette has over 50 years of experience in construction, having been active involved with Bird Construction as well as many industry associations. He and his wife, Gerri, are long-term supporters of student bursaries and scholarships. Mr. Charette is currently an Independent Director on Bird's Board of Directors, having previously served as Chair of the Board for 20 years. Mr. Charette joined Bird in 1976 as a Project Coordinator and progressed to President and Chief Operating Officer in 1988 and to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1991. In September 2008, Mr. Charette retired from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Bird. He is a past Director of Colleges and Institutes Canada and the past Chair of the Canadian Construction Association. In 2004, Mr. Charette was named Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year in Real Estate/Construction by Ernst & Young LLP and in 2010, Mr. Charette was chosen as CCA's Person of the Year. In July 2017, Mr. Charette was appointed to the Board of Governors of Niagara College Canada. Mr. Charette has a diploma in Civil Technology from Red River College in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

