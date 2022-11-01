Bird Construction Inc. Signed On As Strategic Delivery Partner For Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has signed two strategic delivery partnership agreements with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). Bird Construction Inc. and the Bird-Chandos CDP Joint Venture have formalized partnership agreements to provide construction capabilities and capacity to support the delivery of CNL's corporate strategy.

The majority of the work to be completed is construction-oriented and includes work under CNL's existing $1.2 billion 10-year capital program, construction of at least six major facilities representing over $2 billion, and a newly commenced multi-billion-dollar work program which includes infrastructure upgrades and ongoing environmental remediation and restoration activities as part of the Port Hope Area Initiative.

As a strategic delivery partner, Bird will also support CNL in achievement of broader organizational objectives including sustainability, improved engagement with Indigenous Peoples, and economic development through local employment opportunities and the use of local suppliers.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by CNL as a key partner and proud to support their position as a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "The collaborative nature of this long-term partnership supports high-performance and efficient project execution. It upholds Bird's strategy of diversification and delivery of strong results for the long-term."

