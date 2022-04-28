Bird Construction Inc. Selected As Successful Proponent For A Master Construction Contract For Environmental Remediation Work By Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a successful proponent for the Port Hope Area Initiative ("PHAI") Master Construction Contract ("MCC") by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories ("CNL").

Bird has been selected as one of three successful proponents to deliver environmental remediation services for the PHAI, considered one of Canada's largest environmental remediation projects. The PHAI MCC is expected to span the life of the project. There is close to one billion dollars in remediation work to be completed under the MCC, where Bird, as one of the three proponents will have the opportunity to bid on work packages.

"I am very pleased with the continued growth of Bird's relationship with CNL and the opportunities emerging for our industrial team in Ontario, strengthening Bird's top-line growth potential," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Our expanding self-perform capabilities and strong civil and earthworks experience, position Bird to benefit from the large volume of work accessible under the PHAI as well as in the longer term from the expected substantial future spend for decommissioning and remediation of nuclear facilities. The significant volume of work combined with the MCC structure provides good revenue visibility and supports Bird's drive to generate strong profitability over the coming years."

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

