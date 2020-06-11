Bird Construction Inc. Declares Common Share Dividend in June 2020

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for June 2020 of $0.0325 per share to be paid on July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

The above-mentioned dividend on the common shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

"Throughout the global pandemic, our Board of Directors has been meeting monthly to appropriately govern the progress of the business and represent its stakeholders. Considering the uncertainty driven by the pandemic, a monthly approval of the dividend is prudent to ensure maximum flexibility for the Company to enable a quick response to changes in the business environment," said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO. "I am proud to update that the Company is performing well through the crisis to date; primarily thanks to the efforts, dedication and commitment of our employees. Our diversified business model and strength in our balance sheet support the declaration of a dividend for June 2020 based on our current expectations of the impact of COVID-19. Despite the impacts that the Company has experienced in the second quarter, we continue to expect fiscal 2020 to be more profitable than recent years."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bird.ca

