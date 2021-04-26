Bird Construction Inc. Awarded Contract Valued At Approximately $172 Million For Residential Tower Development In Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has negotiated a fixed price construction services contract with Concert Properties for the Sherbourne Project ("Burke") in Toronto, Ontario for approximately $172 million. Construction is scheduled to commence in early May 2021.

The Burke is a residential tower consisting of 53 floors with each suite offering open living spaces, large balconies and "best in class" interior finishes. It will be a sleek and sophisticated building with a gross floor area of 43,300 m² combining a healthy blend of residential spaces while adding amble retail components, all while incorporating an existing heritage building. The residential portion has a total of 501 suites with a combination of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and 50 three-bedroom units, finished off with approximately 180 underground resident parking spaces.

Bird's commitment to sustainable construction will be realized once again, as it adds The Burke to its 200+ Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) project portfolio. The new building will be constructed to a LEED® gold standard, leveraging green building practices and environmentally sound solutions.

"Bird and Concert Properties have a strong partnership, and a proven track record of success in this market for many years. We are pleased to be given this opportunity to further build on this partnership while delivering another marquis project in downtown Toronto", said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO. "This award highlights our success in diversifying our work program as we continue to balance the risk profile of our backlog in Ontario and across the country. It also reaffirms the commitment of our teams who execute operational excellence for our longstanding clients, strengthening our position to deliver long term shareholder value."

