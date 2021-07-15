Bird Construction Inc. Awarded a Construction Services Contract for a Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has negotiated a construction services contract with the international real estate firm Hines for a mixed-use project in the heart of Toronto, Ontario.

The project is a 17-storey mixed-use building located near the corner of King and Bathurst.

"We are very pleased to be selected by Hines for the delivery of this noteworthy project and look forward to building this important client partnership," said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO. "Hines is not only recognized as one of the largest and most respected real estate organizations in the world, but as a global leader in environmental stewardship. This project is well-aligned with Bird's belief in providing sustainable and innovative solutions for our clients, partners, and the communities in which we live and work. As we continue to grow in Ontario and across the country, this award highlights our reputation in sustainability and operational excellence as we further position the company to deliver long term shareholder value."

The new building will be constructed by leveraging green building practices with sustainable solutions.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.www.bird.ca

