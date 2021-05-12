Bird Construction Inc. Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. announces that each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % J. Richard Bird 98.04% 1.96% Karyn A. Brooks 97.74% 2.26% Paul A. Charette 97.91% 2.09% D. Greg Doyle 97.95% 2.05% Bonnie D. DuPont 97.46% 2.54% Teri L. McKibbon 99.77% 0.23% Luc J. Messier 98.03% 1.97% Ron D. Munkley 98.02% 1.98% Paul R. Raboud 99.80% 0.20% Arni C. Thorsteinson 87.84% 12.16%

The final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual shareholders meeting held on May 11, 2021, have been posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Paul R. Raboud was appointed the Chairman of the Board immediately following the AGM. Mr. Raboud was the Vice Chair of Bird Construction Inc. until his retirement from that position on March 3, 2017. Mr. Raboud was appointed as a Director in September 2008. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta where he was awarded the gold medal in civil engineering. He earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and an MBA from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Mr. Raboud joined Bird in 1984 in the Toronto office. He progressed through Bird as a Field Engineer, Estimator, Project Manager, and Assistant District Manager. In 1990, he was appointed manager of the Vancouver District, and in 2000, returned to the corporate office in Toronto as Executive Vice President. He was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in March 2006 and appointed Chief Executive Officer in September 2008. In June 2010, Mr. Raboud stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer into the role of Vice Chair of the Company. Mr. Raboud is the Past Chair of the Ontario General Contractors Association and a Director of Revera Inc. and Stephenson's Holdings Inc.

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

