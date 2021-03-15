Bird Construction Inc. Announces Transition in its Chairman of the Board

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) ("Bird" or the "Company") announced today that Paul Charette has announced his intention to retire from his position as Chairman of the Board following the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2021 (the "AGM"). He will stand for re-election at the AGM and continue to serve on the Board as an Independent Director. The Board has accepted his resignation effective May 11, 2021 and will appoint the next Chairman of the Board after the AGM.

Mr. Charette has served as the Chairman of the Board since 2001. He joined Bird in 1976 as a Project Coordinator and progressed to President and Chief Operating Officer in 1988, and to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1991, retiring from this position in September 2008 while continuing on the Board.

"I have been fortunate to be associated with Bird for over forty years and to have had the pleasure of chairing its board for twenty of those years", said Mr. Charette, adding, "I've had the pleasure of being part of a great success story and assisting to guide Bird to its centennial anniversary, celebrated last year. It has been a privilege and I look forward to continuing my association with Bird as member of its board, especially as we continue to integrate Stuart Olson into our operations and continue to grow profitably and successfully."

Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird, commented, "I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Paul over the last 3.5 years, since I joined Bird. Not only is he a great business leader with an informed view of the business, but he has also provided consistently strong advice and support to me in my role as President and CEO. The board has benefited from Paul's leadership and vision, and I am pleased that he's staying on as a director of the board. On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, management, employees and other stakeholders, I would like to express our thanks to Paul for his dedication and leadership as chair of the board over the past twenty years. As we advance our strategic plans, we look forward to receiving Paul's ongoing input and insight in his continuing role on our board."

Subject to re-election at the upcoming AGM, the Board intends to appoint Mr. Paul Raboud, a long serving board member, as the next Board Chairman. Mr. Raboud joined Bird in 1984 and served as President and CEO after Mr. Charette and before joining the Board in 2008. "Paul is very knowledgeable about our industry and our company and is particularly well situated to assume the role of chairman of the board", said Mr. Charette. "I have enjoyed working with Paul over the years and look forward to continuing to collaborate with him in our new roles. Given our considerable history working together in the company and at the board table, there will be a seamless transition to Paul Raboud as Chair."

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bird.ca

