Bird Construction Inc. Announces Progressive Design-Build Contract For Net-Zero Plant Protein Processing Facility In Alberta

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to lead the design and construction of a state-of-the-art, net-zero plant protein processing facility for Phyto Organix Foods Inc. in Strathmore, Alberta. The value of the progressive design-build contract is approximately $125 million.

Bird will lead the design and construction of the facility and the 3D connectivity to the processing equipment. The 100,000 square foot facility will be the first net-zero plant protein processing facility in North America, employing industry-leading technology solutions to recycle and reuse water, leverage low emission energy sources, and reduce overall energy consumption.

When complete, the facility will use a proprietary wet fractionation technology to annually process 40,000 metric tonnes of yellow peas, grown in close proximity to the facility, into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch, and high-quality dietary pea hull fibre.

"We are proud to be selected by Phyto Organix for this cutting-edge project. Early contractor involvement and a collaborative approach with our clients and partners continue to deliver immense value and drive sustainable, innovative solutions," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Over the past ten years, Bird has built an impressive resume of over 100 agri-food projects, establishing ourselves as a leader in Canada's dynamic and evolving food processing sector. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this modern, net-zero facility as we continue to expand our diverse portfolio in Western Canada."

"Phyto Organix is pleased to be partnering with Bird for the design and construction of our new plant protein processing facility, scheduled to be operational in 2024," said Chris Theal, Founder, President and CEO of Phyto Organix. "Bird is a proven leader in the agri-food and value-add processing sector, and its experience and collaborative approach has been critical in defining and differentiating the sustainability pedigree of our facility."

About Bird Construction Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About Phyto Organix Foods Inc.

Phyto Organix Foods Inc. is a privately-held, independent Calgary-based innovator, processor, developer and distributor of sustainably processed plant-based proteins, starch, fibre and pea hull fibre for the food and beverage industry. Phyto Organix's wet fractionation facility in Strathmore, Alberta, will produce high purity yellow pea protein isolate with optimal functionality for use in food formulations for a diverse group of alternative meat and dairy consumer packaged goods companies who share our vision of sustainably processed foods. www.phytoorganixfoods.com

