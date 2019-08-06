Bird Construction Inc. Announces Multiple Contracts For Services At An LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility In Northwestern British Columbia

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. announced today that it has signed multiple contracts for services for an undisclosed amount at an LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility in northwestern British Columbia. The contracts include a site civil works program and the engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") of sixteen administrative and service buildings. The EPC buildings program will consist of a combination of pre-engineered and modular buildings.

The contracts will start immediately and continue into 2022.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bird.ca

