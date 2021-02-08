Bird Construction Inc. Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Stuart Olson Industrial Projects Inc. Has Been Awarded A Five-Year MRO Contract For Bundled Industrial Services Valued In Excess Of $550 Million
Feb 08, 2021, 07:00 ET
LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE
SYMBOL: BDT
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Stuart Olson Industrial Projects Inc., has been awarded a five-year contract valued in excess of $550 million to provide maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services for a longstanding industrial customer in Alberta.
Under the terms of the multi-site, multi-use agreement, the Industrial Maintenance team will deliver a multi-disciplined offering for maintenance services, turnarounds and sustaining capital construction projects, drawing on the full suite of services of both Stuart Olson and Bird. Estimated 2021 revenues will be recorded into Backlog in the first quarter of 2021; the remaining value of the contract will be recorded in Pending Backlog.
"Our Industrial Maintenance team has maintained a best-in-class service offering in addition to a focus on an unparalleled client-first relationship. I am proud to see their hard work recognized through the renewal of this significant contract for an additional five years," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "One of the key pillars of our company's growth strategy is to continue to increase our recurring revenue streams as they reduce seasonality and provide good visibility over time. The announcement today further validates our Stuart Olson acquisition and exemplifies our strategic focus and commitment to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and build long-term shareholder value."
