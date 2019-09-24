Bird Construction Inc. Announces Contract For Mixed-Use Development In Halifax For Westwood Construction

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Bird Construction ("Bird") announced today that it has signed a construction management contract with Westwood Construction to build a mixed-use development located in north Halifax. The contract will be constructed over a three-year period and will include two high rise towers and two levels of underground parking. The full project value is approximately $140 million but, due to the agency nature of the contract with Bird, only the construction management services portion of the project will be added to backlog in the third quarter of 2019.

"Westwood Construction is a new client for Bird and we are pleased to be given this opportunity to further enhance our relationship with them and to be building a marquis project in downtown Halifax," said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO. "This contract highlights our success in diversifying our work program and balancing the risk profile of our backlog across the country."

