Bird Construction Inc. Announces Award Of The Ontario Power Generation Clarington Corporate Campus Project

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been awarded the first phase of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction ("EPC") contract with early collaborative contractor involvement for the Ontario Power Generation ("OPG") Clarington Corporate Campus Project (the "Project").

This project will establish a new corporate headquarters on a campus setting in the Municipality of Clarington located within the Durham Region of Ontario. The Clarington Corporate Campus is a significant undertaking that will provide more than just a place to work; it will offer a thoughtful environment designed to connect expertise, enhance collaboration, empower innovation, and support hundreds of working professionals from OPG's non-station-based positions. The Project is divided into three phases to reflect the design's progressive nature, and ensure the cost estimate, schedule forecast, and project planning are sufficiently advanced before construction.

Through a proven and extensive history in the design and construction of facilities of similar size and complexity, Bird has assembled an innovative team with industry-leading design and engineering firms to bring this project to life. Our team's project delivery capabilities and performance, including our safety record, were key to being selected and we will work in collaboration with OPG towards the successful completion of this Project. Bird's strong suite of capabilities will be leveraged over the duration of the project.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with completion in 2024. Once complete, the campus will consolidate non-station staff from existing OPG offices across the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara, and Durham Region. Designs for the campus will include optimization of building performance, energy conservation, and other sustainable building features to align with OPG's goal to create a low carbon and environmentally sustainable corporate campus.

"We are very proud to be selected as the key partner on this substantial and important project for Ontario Power Generation. Bird is looking forward to delivering this project in collaboration with its partners and OPG to successfully meet client goals as well as employ innovative and sustainable project solutions," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "I am pleased to see another significant project added to our portfolio in the Ontario market, especially one that embodies the core priorities of our strategic plan including sustainable solutions, collaborative contracting and leveraging expertise from our combined team while supporting our drive for consistent earnings and geographical diversification."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bird.ca

