Bird Construction Announces the Retirement of Mr. Paul Charette as Independent Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that Mr. Paul Charette has retired from his position as Independent Director on the Board and as such he did not seek re-election at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2023. Following Mr. Charette's retirement, the total number of Board members has been reduced from twelve to eleven.

As a longstanding member of the Board, Mr. Charette has played an integral role in Bird's success story, serving as an Independent Director from 2021 to 2023 and as Chairman of the Board from 2001 to 2021.

Joining Bird in 1976 as a Project Coordinator, Mr. Charette's exceptional leadership propelled him to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer in 1988. His visionary approach and dedication further led to his appointment as the President and Chief Executive Officer in 1991, a position he held until his retirement in September 2008. Despite retiring from the executive role, he continued to contribute his expertise and insights to the Board, leaving a lasting impact on Bird's growth and prominence in the construction industry.

In addition to providing leadership to Bird, Mr. Charette provided leadership to the construction industry. He has served on a number of industry boards. He was Chair of the Ontario General Contractors Association, Chair of the Toronto Construction Association Advisory Committee and was Chair of the Canadian Construction Association in 2009.

Beyond his contributions to Bird, Mr. Charette has been a tireless advocate for college and institute education. Notably, he played a key role in establishing the Bird Construction/Paul and Gerri Charette Endowment Fund in partnership with Colleges and Institutes Canada, which is dedicated to supporting Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education. The Fund of $200,000 is held in perpetuity with annual disbursements; its first disbursements were made in the 2021-2022 school year.

"On behalf of Bird's Board of Directors, management, employees, and stakeholders, I extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Charette for his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the Company. With an exceptional tenure spanning over forty-seven years, his legacy will endure through the generations of individuals he inspired in the construction industry," said Mr. Paul R. Raboud, Chair of the Board of Directors.

