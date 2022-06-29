Bird Construction Announces the Appointment of Mr. Steve Edwards to the Bird Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Steve Edwards to the Board, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Edwards recently announced his retirement from Black & Veatch after 44 years of leadership, service, and dedication, most recently as Chairman and CEO and brings a remarkable combination of experience and expertise. As Chairman and CEO of Black & Veatch, Mr. Edwards had overall responsibility for the company's engineering, consulting, construction and related infrastructure businesses in the power, oil and gas, water, telecommunications, and food and beverage markets worldwide.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Steve to Bird. He is a highly respected professional with extensive global experience in engineering, procurement, and construction of infrastructure projects, with a strong focus on delivering innovative, integrated solutions for clients. We look forward to his expertise and insights as a member of the Board of Directors," said Mr. Paul Raboud, the Chair of the Board.

"I look forward to the strategic insight and broad experience Steve brings to Bird from his inspiring leadership throughout his career. As we execute on our strategy, his expertise will contribute immense value, including his insights on sustainability-driven global megatrends such as electrification, decarbonization, and digitization," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, president and CEO of Bird.

The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support management in executing its 2022 to 2024 strategic plan and the next phase of the Company's growth.

Background of Mr. Steve Edwards

Steve Edwards is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Black & Veatch. Steve assumed this position in November 2013. With revenues of $3.3 billion, Black & Veatch is consistently ranked in the Top 10 categories for power generation, power delivery, water infrastructure development and telecommunications in Engineering News-Record magazine and is ranked in the Top 150 of the Forbes list of Largest Private Companies. The company is the 12th largest employee-owned corporation in the United States, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership.

Since joining Black & Veatch in 1978, Steve has been responsible for various global projects and business lines. He was named Chief Operating Officer in March 2013 in a transition role before becoming Chairman and CEO. He was appointed to the Black & Veatch Board of Directors in 2012. Steve is a registered professional engineer and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

