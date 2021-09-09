Bird Construction Announces New Investor Presentation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announces it has updated its investor presentation on its website at https://www.bird.ca/investors. The presentation will support the Investor Day taking place today, Thursday, September 9, 2021 starting at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The event will feature presentations from the Company's senior executive leadership team and an overview of the Company's 2022-2024 Strategic Plan.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

