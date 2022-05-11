Bird Construction Announces Changes To Board Of Directors And Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the election of three new members to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. J. Kim Fennell, Mrs. Jennifer F. Koury, and Mr. Gary Merasty were elected as members of the Board following Bird's 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022. The three directors are all considered independent directors and bring significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board and drive shareholder value.

D. Greg Doyle and Ron D. Munkley announced their retirement from the Board and as such did not seek re-election. Mr. Doyle, who joined the Board in 2003, and Mr. Munkley, who joined the Board in 2011 and has served as Lead Director since 2017, made significant contributions to the Company during their tenures, including providing their expertise to the Audit; Health, Safety and Environment; and Human Resources and Governance Committees.

"I am pleased to welcome Kim, Jennifer, and Gary to the Board. They are highly respected professionals with proven track records in managing large and complex businesses. Their deep experience complements the current skill set of the Board and will positively influence our vision and strategic priorities while bringing innovative insights to invigorate and bolster our future success," said Mr. Paul Raboud, the Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the Board, management, employees and other stakeholders, I sincerely thank both Greg and Ron for their dedicated service and valuable contributions over the years."

"The newly elected directors have renowned expertise in key sectors, including technology, sustainability, oil and gas, and mining. This expertise, strategic insight, and broad experience add immense value as we navigate the dynamic environment in which we operate and as we fulfill our responsibilities through the successful execution of our three-year strategic plan," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, president and CEO of Bird. "I would like to express my thanks to Greg and Ron for their valuable insights and commitment to Bird's vision, growth and success, and wish them all the best in their next endeavours."

The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support management in executing its new three-year strategic growth plan and the next phase of the Company's growth.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2022 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour% Votes Withheld% J. Richard Bird 96.7 3.3 Karyn A. Brooks 99.5 0.5 Paul A. Charette 95.8 4.1 Bonnie D. DuPont 92.6 7.4 J. Kim Fennell 96.5 3.5 Jennifer F. Koury 96.9 3.1 Terrance L. McKibbon 99.2 0.8 Gary Merasty 99.6 0.4 Luc J. Messier 95.1 4.9 Paul R. Raboud 96.9 3.1 Arni C. Thorsteinson 88.6 11.4

The final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders have been posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

More information on Bird's Board of Directors can be found here.

Background of Mr. J. Kim Fennell

Mr. Fennell is a veteran Silicon Valley executive, Board Director and Angel Investor/Advisor with over 35 years of experience in the technology industry. He was a CEO for 16 years at three companies and has 21 years of board experience (public & private). Mr. Fennell was at Uber Technologies in San Francisco for five years, most recently as the Global Head of Product Partnerships and Business Development for the US & Canada until December 2019. He had previously been CEO of deCarta, a leading mapping software company, before its acquisition by Uber in March 2015. Mr. Fennell's current board of director roles include WhereIsMyTransport (Cape Town) and SalesBoost (Dallas). Mr. Fennell was on the board of directors of Ritchie Bros. (TSX, NYSE: RBA) from 2017 to 2022. His non-profit boards include the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation; and C100, which supports tech entrepreneurs in Canada. Originally from Oakville, Ontario, Mr. Fennell graduated from Queen's University with a B.A. (Honours); and the Stanford School of Business Executive Program.

Background of Mrs. Jennifer F. Koury

Mrs. Koury has over 35 years of professional experience, holding various senior executive positions with BHP Billiton from 2011 to 2017. Part of her responsibilities included the development of BHP Billiton's total rewards program for executives and employees of the Petroleum World-Wide Business. Before that, she was Vice President of Corporate Services for Enerplus Corp. from 2006 to 2011, where she was responsible for all Executive Compensation, Human Capital & Culture and Facilities Management. Jennifer also held senior management positions with Imperial Oil/Exxon Mobil. Ms. Koury currently serves as a Director and Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee ("HRCC") for Crescent Point Energy, and a Director and HRCC Chair for the Calgary Zoo. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Alberta and the ICD.D designation granted by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Background of Mr. Gary Merasty

Mr. Merasty is the current CEO of the Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies (PBGOC), the investment arm of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. Before joining PBGOC in 2021, he was an EVP and CDO with The North West Company, a publicly-traded company headquartered in Manitoba, responsible for the Construction and Project Management division, Sustainable Development Reporting, Governance, Communications and Community Relations. He also served for seven years on the Board of Directors of the North West Company before joining the Executive Team in 2018. Mr. Merasty held a similar role with Cameco Mining Corporation as Vice President of Corporate Responsibility from 2008 to 2013. He was also the Grand Chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council, establishing them as one of Canada's most progressive and successful Tribal Councils. In 2006 Mr. Merasty was elected to Canada's 39th Parliament as a Member of Parliament. One of his proudest achievements was tabling a motion in the House of Commons apologizing to the survivors of the residential school era, which passed unanimously in 2007. In addition, Mr. Merasty has served on numerous boards, including the Saskatoon Airport Authority, Northern Career Quest, Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Corporation, West Wind Aviation, Sustainable Development Technologies Canada, and Institute of Research and Public Policy Canada.

