Bird Canada Rides High on the Wings of Success in 2023: A Year of Sustainable Triumphs in Micromobility

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Bird Canada, the nation's largest and most popular sustainable micromobility provider, proudly reflects on a year of remarkable achievements, setting new standards for eco-friendly urban transportation across the country. Bird Canada continues to grow, breaking records and solidifying its position as Canada's micromobility leader, over 60% of total micromobility vehicles deployed across Canada.

Record-Setting Growth and Environmental Impact

Since Bird Canada’s launch in 2019, our riders have done more than 5 million rides from coast to coast. During those 5 years, Bird Canada riders have saved almost 2,850 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere and more than 358,000 liters of gasoline from being used. The 358,000 liters of gasoline saved could power a compact car for about 3.5 million kilometers. That’s like driving around the entire Earth 89 times!

Commenting on Bird Canada's success in 2023, Stewart Lyons, Bird Canada CEO said "2023 was a year of unparalleled growth for Bird Canada, seeing us expand to 22 cities and 38% growth in new ridership. As we enter 2024, with more communities embracing micromobility, we are ready to lead the charge in sustainable urban mobility across Canada, through the introduction of a new, even lower footprint vehicle and continued industry-leading practices."



In terms of record-setting usage, Bird Canada's highest usage was seen in Brampton, Ontario where a single rider completed 900 rides within a couple of months. The most usage overall occurred in Calgary, Alberta where riders averaged 6 rides per person per season, surpassing all other cities. The longest ride in 2023 took place in Spruce Grove, Alberta with a rider traveling 42 kilometers in a single journey!

Throughout 2023, Bird Canada proudly added new markets and continued on its mission to be a safe and reliable sustainable transportation partner to the cities it serves:

Key Developments in 2023

Greater Toronto Area Expansion : Bird Canada solidified its presence in multiple Ontario cities by adding two cities, Hamilton and Ajax as the exclusive e-scooter operator in those cities. The company also successfully ventured into Oshawa, Tecumseh , and Brampton , further growing its footprint in the Greater Toronto Area . In addition to existing operations in Ottawa and Windsor , Bird Canada is now operating in 7 cities across Ontario , with riders traveling more than one million kilometers in the province alone in 2023.



As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, Bird Canada played a crucial role in November 2023 by supporting Hamilton's residents during the city transit strike. This initiative resulted in a remarkable 115% week-over-week increase in rides during the strike. Despite the onset of cold winter weather, Bird Canada's service proved essential for Hamilton residents, enabling them to navigate the city seamlessly despite the limited public transportation options available.





June marked the launch of Bird Canada's e-scooter programs in in both and , aligning with and renewable, net-zero goals. Bird participated in various events in the community including multiple safety events including I Love Regina Day in and Food Truck Wars in where the team taught new riders how to safely ride. Bird's Micromobility Revolution: Cutting-Edge Solutions for Safer, Smarter Rides: During 2023, Bird announced a suite of technology solutions to meet city needs and further expand the micromobility industry. These innovations, seamlessly integrated into the Bird rider experience, are aimed at enhancing safety and promoting compliant riding and parking. Features included global Google Maps integration, an upgraded Visual Parking System powered by Google's ARCore Geospatial API, and pioneering age verification tools. Bird continues to lead with ongoing developments, introducing technologies like double-riding detection and camera-equipped vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to safety and innovation in micromobility.

Bird Canada Sets Sights on Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2024

Bird Canada is proud to announce the company's plan to achieve net zero emissions for its operations in Canada in 2024. Bird Canada's plan involves implementing a multifaceted approach that addresses various aspects of our operations and infrastructure.

New BirdFour E-Scooters: As part of our dedication to sustainability, Bird Canada is excited to introduce new vehicles, including the innovative Bird Four, designed to contribute to our overarching goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2024. These new additions to our fleet align with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and providing environmentally friendly transportation solutions.





Bird Canada extends heartfelt gratitude to the communities, riders, and partners whose support contributed to the success of 2023. Together, we eagerly anticipate a future where sustainable micromobility not only redefines how we move, connect, and contribute to a cleaner planet but also ensures continued profitability and environmental responsibility for our operations.

