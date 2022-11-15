Bird Canada Reports Successful Fourth Year as 2022 Season Comes to a Close

Industry leader in sustainable micromobility sets sights on 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's leading micromobility provider, Bird Canada, reports continued growth as this year's e-scooter and e-bike season wraps.

Since inception, riders have taken over three million trips and travelled over eight million kilometers in 10 Canadian cities. In just four years, this has saved 316,483* litres of gasoline from being used and over 2,150 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. In 2022 alone, thousands of Bird Canada riders helped 552,810 car journeys be avoided, by choosing to ride an e-scooter or e-bike.

With Bird Canada's commitment to a more sustainable future at the forefront of its business operations, the company remains focused on reducing gas-powered car trips, decreasing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions.

"Repeated studies show that 2.5 e-scooter or e-bike trips replace a car journey, and we're thrilled to see the significant economic impact that Bird Canada has contributed to over the last four years", says Bird Canada CEO Stewart Lyons. "We work extremely hard to win the trust and respect of the cities we serve, and therefore are excited by the fact that 98% of respondents felt that Bird Canada vehicles have had a positive impact upon their city."

The average individual trip length increased 39% year on year, climbing from 2.20 kms to 3.05 kms from 2021. Calgary saw the most rides of all cities where Bird Canada operates, along with the longest trip of 2022 with one customer travelling 68 kms in a single ride, while Edmonton saw the highest number of journeys from one rider; over a thousand rides between May and November 2022.

At the close of the 2022 season, a survey** of over 3,000 riders found 98% of respondents (in all locations) agree the program made a positive impact on their community, with 56% asking for more micromobility vehicles, a larger operating zone and more parking spaces in their area. 39.1% of those surveyed highlighted environmental friendliness as the reason for choosing e-vehicles over alternative methods of transport, with 57% of riders combining e-scooter trips with taking public transit or walking to using cars to travel.

Communities across Canada continued to benefit from having alternative transport options to choose from. 69% of this year's trips resulted in a direct purchase from a local business, with an average spend of $38 per trip. In 2022 alone, Bird Canada users contributed an estimated $32.8 million to the economy by supporting local businesses.

"This year, more than ever, Canadians have demonstrated that they are embracing the transportation modal shift - increased e-scooters and e-bikes trips show that micromobility vehicles are a reliable, safe and sustainable way to travel, and we cannot wait to bring our technology to more Canadian cities in 2023", says Bird Canada COO Alexandra Petre.

*Based on assumptions that 45% of all trips taken would have been automobile trips should e-scooters not have been available. **Survey conducted by Bird Canada between November 1st and November 9, 2022, with 3030 respondents.

About Bird Canada

Bird Canada is the leading Canadian micromobility provider that operates an electric vehicle sharing program. Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated company that offers Canadians, and visitors to Canada, a new way to avoid congestion and get around that is sustainable and uses the most innovative last-mile mobility solutions for urban areas. For additional information, visit BirdCanada.ca , Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

