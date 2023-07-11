Bird Awarded Energy & Mining Sector Contracts with a Combined Value of over $180M

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded multiple contracts for industrial and civil work in the energy and mining sectors valued at approximately $180 million.

Bird has been awarded a contract by Sedgman Canada Limited ("Sedgman") for civil and concrete scopes to support processing infrastructure development at the Blackwater mine project in central British Columbia. The work will be completed through Bird's well-developed self-perform capabilities. Through early contractor involvement over the past 12 months, Bird collaborated with Sedgman to support the commencement of the development works. Sedgman was contracted by BW Gold Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Artemis Gold Inc., in 2022 to undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the processing plant and associated infrastructure at the Blackwater mine project. The Blackwater mine project is one of the most significant capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade.

Bird's wholly-owned subsidiary, Stuart Olson Industrial Constructors, was also awarded two contracts for rehabilitation work on hydroelectric power-related structures in northeastern Ontario. Leveraging the team's self-perform capabilities, the work to be completed includes civil scope such as the rehabilitation of concrete structures and access tunnels, and electrical scope including upgrades to electrical and lighting. The two facilities were originally constructed in the 1930s, and the work will ensure that the structures continue to operate with the highest integrity and ensure continued production of clean, reliable power to help meet the province of Ontario's growing electricity needs and climate change goals.

Additionally, at an existing project site in northwestern British Columbia, Bird has been awarded a contract for final site earthworks, grading and asphalt paving. The work will be completed through Bird's significant self-perform capabilities and supported by Bird's strong familiarity with the site.

"These project awards are a testament to our extensive industrial and civil experience and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence on major projects throughout Canada. I am pleased to see Bird's valuable contributions recognized through the recent awards and look forward to collaborating closely with our clients to consistently deliver exceptional results," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Given Bird's significant experience, comprehensive full life-cycle offering for major projects, and strong reputation, Bird remains very well-positioned for opportunities in the national energy and mining sectors."

