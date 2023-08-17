Bird Awarded Additional Work Packages at Mont Wright for Arcelormittal and at BHP's Jansen Potash Project

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today the award of two new contracts at the ArcelorMittal Mont-Wright Mine in Quebec, and an award for the 2Nations Bird joint venture for Fine Tailings works on BHP's Jansen Stage 1 Potash Project ("Jansen Stage 1") in Saskatchewan. The combined value of the awards is over $110 million.

Bird's Heavy Civil team has been involved with construction at the Mont-Wright Mine since its inception almost 50 years ago. The recent awards include the Irene Pit Development and the Hesse 4 project. The Irene Pit Development consists of stripping of overburden, drilling and blasting, and loading and hauling of 24 million tonnes of waste and ore materials. The pit development will take place over the next two and a half years. For the Hesse 4 Project, Bird will increase the tailing pond capacity at the mine, requiring 900,000 m3 of earth to be moved.

Following the awards for concrete foundations work and site services at Jansen Stage 1 earlier in the year, the new award adds scope for stripping, haulage, gravel road surfacing, access roads construction, drainage and piping work, and erosion protection. The 2Nations Bird is a partnership between Bird, Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation's Willow Cree Developments General Partner Inc. and Fishing Lake First Nation's Development Corporation, FLFN Ventures.

"I am proud to witness our dedicated teams' efforts being acknowledged through the recent awards at these significant project sites. Bird's unwavering commitment to exceptional client service and operational excellence remains at the core of our efforts, enabling us to deliver high-quality services and cultivate strong relationships with our valued clients. BHP and ArcelorMittal are esteemed global entities renowned for their excellence and leadership in their respective industries," stated Mr. Teri McKibbon, President, and CEO of Bird. "The robust demand for our significant self-perform capabilities further underscores the immense opportunities that lie ahead for Bird across Canada."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, infrastructure and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.