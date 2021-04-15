BirchBioMed Welcomes Dr. Jonathan Bourne as New Chief Science Officer

"Dr. Bourne's expertise in research, as well as his focus on IP strategy, licensing, and business development, will prove invaluable at this pivotal point in BirchBioMed's development," said Mark S. Miller, BirchBioMed Chairman and CEO. "As Director of Biophysics for Serometrix LLC, Dr. Bourne led the company's biology and biophysics research, successfully patenting methods of allosteric inhibition of PCSK9 for lipid lowering, as well as managing the scientific due diligence for two separate major out-licensing transactions."

Dr. Bourne holds eight granted patents, with two others issuing later this year, has co-authored eight published manuscripts and presented eight abstracts at national meetings.

Dr. Bourne received his M.S. in Clinical Investigation and his Ph.D. in Physiology, Biophysics and Systems Biology from Cornell University's Weill Graduate School of Medical Sciences in New York. He subsequently completed his postdoctoral training at the Weill Medical College and currently holds an adjunct research faculty appointment at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Prior to that, Dr. Bourne served as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Biology at the State University of New York College at Geneseo.

"Birch BioMed is developing exciting immunomodulatory technologies that have the potential to become life-changing treatments for regenerative medicine. I am honored to join the team to continue advancing these discoveries through clinical development," said Dr. Bourne.

About BirchBioMed

BirchBioMed, a University of British Columbia (UBC) spinoff, holds the exclusive worldwide pharmaceutical license for two medical therapeutic technologies from UBC that mark significant medical breakthroughs in the treatment of fibrosis and certain autoimmune diseases.

In January, BirchBioMed announced positive topline data from its phase 2 trials of FS2 for the treatment of mature keloid scars. The results showed statistically significant improvement versus the market leading scar cream.

