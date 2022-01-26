BIPOC Youth at the Helm Leading Change in Canada's Sail Training!

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Broad Reach Foundation for Youth Leaders, a charity supporting equity-deserving youth, has broken another systemic and historical barrier: Charles D. Waterman is the first Black sailor leading a youth sail training and leadership organization in Canada!

"There are hardly any BIPOC kids sailing in Canada, despite the longest coastline, the multitude of vessels, clubs and initiatives. Broad Reach is leading the way to equity and inclusion, engaging young people in the development of skills, knowledge and social belonging through sailing. I am that Black sailor who will animate the community for change to broaden access, to engage the young talent, optimism and energy, and to bridge the gap between people with and without privilege."

Our youth-led Ships2Shores project, funded by the government of Canada, facilitates youth access to marine education and employment while growing youth attachment to Canada.

In 2021, our Sailing Access Fund supported youth in accessing sailing and tall ship sail training. Young people led collaborations with organizations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Nova Scotia, creating a vibrant pan-Canadian network of 3,000 youth engaged in marine sector activities including the arts, civics, heritage and economy.

"Canada's youth benefits greatly by discovering the value of our marine sector where workforce shortages are looming large and youth lack information of the opportunities. We celebrate and take pride in our oceans, rivers and lakes and the wealth of opportunities they present for the youth and the country." says Marguerite Pyron, CEO at BRF.

"We are proud, enthused and inspired by the government's recognition of the value and potential of youth. BIPOC, Anglo- and Francophone, newcomers to Canada and youth experiencing socio-economic disadvantage, engage with and benefit from the marine sector and the opportunities that our country holds within its coastlines. These will be the kids at the helm. This is their time to lead the change" says Charles Duncan Waterman, President, Broad Reach for Youth.

THE PARTIES

The project is delivered by Broad Reach Foundation for Youth Leaders in collaboration with BRIGS Youth Sail Training, Tall Ships Expeditions and Bytown Brigantine, ON, EcoMaris, QC, Nova Scotia Sea School and Picton Castle, NS, and Sail And Life Training Society, BC.

