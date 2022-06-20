BIPOC Executive Search Inc. announces honorarium for shortlisted candidates

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BIPOC Executive Search Inc., a professional services firm specializing in the recruitment of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour for organizations across Canada, is pleased to announce our commitment to compensate all candidates shortlisted for client interviews with a $100 honorarium, effective immediately. With the belief that 'Interviewing is Work' firmly in mind this compensation will be provided to the candidate, or a registered charity of the candidate's choice, regardless of their success within the interview process.

BIPOC Executive Search appears to be the only recruitment firm in the executive search space with such an intentional mandate. This path forward follows a similar mandate announced by Paul Taylor, CEO of non-profit FoodShare Toronto, who shared back in March of 2022 that FoodShare would compensate all applicants invited to interview for a role within their organization. "Preparing for a job interview is labour," Taylor tweeted at the time, and we couldn't agree more: we believe a candidate's prep time is not expendable, nor the cost and effort inherent in the event of an interview.

This honorarium aligns with the efforts of BIPOC Executive Search throughout our search process to treat all candidates as deserving of time, energy, and support, approaching them with respect and courtesy, and ensuring—to the best of our ability—that their experiences are positive. In addition to its compensatory value, this new commitment from BIPOC Executive Search will ensure candidates feel honoured for their time spent in preparation for meetings. This mandate is a major departure from the way in which executive search has been conceptualized in the past, where candidates are seen as commodities rather than as individuals.

"When we're preparing shortlisted candidates for interviews, we tell them to 'think about themselves as a consultant as opposed to an interviewee,' Jason Murray shares, Founder and President of BIPOC Executive Search. "Candidates impart valuable information when interviewing for a role—information that client organizations might end up incorporating into their growth strategies whether or not a candidate lands the job. Even if a client organization doesn't replicate an idea exactly, conversations with candidates often inspire the interviewer to pursue approaches and directions they weren't necessarily thinking about before the interview. We should be clear that the $100 honorarium won't be a mandatory expense for clients to pay in order to retain our services; rather, our firm will pay shortlisted candidates out-of-pocket or we will donate the amount to charities of their choosing."

Interview-focused compensation could someday become the norm in workplaces across Canada, and part of BIPOC Executive Search's mandate is to continue to be at the forefront of positive change. Ultimately, this honorarium expresses our commitment to fairness and respect for all candidates and the networks with whom we connect.

