Biotrade Recommends Consumers Stop Consumption of U-Dream Product Immediately

VICTORIA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 17th, Health Canada formally indicated that they have found "Zopiclone impurity 22" in some batches of the U-Dream product. This is not the same as Zopiclone, a known pharmaceutical sleep aid (it is a similar molecule). Health Canada has confirmed that Zopiclone is not present in the product.

Biotrade Canada is in the process of conducting independent testing. As Health Canada has not given any indication regarding the amounts of the impurity detected, Biotrade recommends consumers stop using U-Dream products. More information can be found at www.udreamherbal.com or 250.733.2028.

As of November 21st, based on an initial concern raised by Health Canada, Biotrade Canada immediately stopped distribution and informed retailers to pull the product from store shelves and to stop selling.

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Harcombe Fleming, Beattie Tartan, [email protected] | 403.614.6175