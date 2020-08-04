BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. Signs Multi-year Deal with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes joins BioSteel's team of top-tier athletes as equity partner for the emerging sports nutrition company

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced a momentous partnership between the sports nutrition company and Patrick Mahomes, the new face of the NFL and entrepreneur, as he joins the company's roster of elite athletes as a partner. The deal is the first of its kind for Mahomes since winning the Super Bowl earlier this year.

In partnering with Mahomes, BioSteel continues to lead the wave of health sports nutrition. The star quarterback brings a dynamic perspective to the brand as an influential and powerful athlete and businessman. The partnership will help reaffirm the brand's position as one that redefines healthy sports nutrition.

Patrick Mahomes was first recommended BioSteel products by his trusted trainer, Bobby Stroupe. In two short years, Mahomes has been able to win a Super Bowl, become league MVP and secure the sport's highest paid contract. With BioSteel set to take on the U.S. marketplace, the time for this ground-breaking partnership is ideal.

"I have been using BioSteel's products for years, and I love that its products are all-natural and sugar-free," says Mahomes. "I've been fortunate enough to be educated on sports nutrition by the best, and I want to pass along this knowledge to today's youth."

BioSteel is expanding in the U.S. market at a rapid pace, securing the country's top grocery, mass, gas, and convenience retailers, with direct distribution partners across the country to support this growth. The brand is extending its U.S. footprint and reaching new health-minded consumers, athletes, and sports fans through its partnership with Mahomes.

"We've provided Patrick's trainer Bobby Stroupe with BioSteel product for years and have always known Patrick to be a big fan of the brand," says John Celenza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "As we move into the U.S., the timing made sense to partner with Patrick. Authenticity is everything to us, which made partnering with him an easy choice."

"As an athlete and businessperson, I've sat on both sides of these deals. I went down to train with Patrick at Bobby's gym and was able to spend time with him and his team," says Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "I could not be happier with Patrick being the person that helps lead and amplify our brand."

As a member of Team BioSteel, Mahomes will help increase awareness for the BioSteel brand as it continues to rise within its category and take on the industry's giants.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North America operated sports nutrition company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel's line includes a range of nutritional products including proteins and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

