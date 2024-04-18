BioSteel launches BioSteel Sports Academy, transitioning from NHL hydration partner to focus on empowering athletes worldwide.

Formerly A21 Academy, the rebranded academy offers Ontario Private School courses (grades 6-12), focusing on university prep through the Hockey Canada Accredited School program.

Partnering with PowerTech Hockey Development, the academy aims to bring proven elite level hockey training protocols to each athlete enrolled in the hockey program.

Biosteel to provide academic sponsorships which will ensure equal access to education for all students

CEO Dan Crosby emphasizes the vision to inspire greatness through partnerships and grassroots initiatives.

WINDSOR, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - As the former official hydration partner of the NHL, BioSteel has long been recognized as a dominant force in the sports drink industry. Today, Biosteel stands at a crossroads, ready to embark on a new chapter of innovation and growth. While Biosteel's tenure as the NHL's hydration partner has come to a close, Biosteel sees this transition as an opportunity to refocus its brand on what truly matters: empowering athletes and enthusiasts worldwide.

BioSteel Announces Launch of BioSteel Sports Academy (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Inc.)

BioSteel's journey began with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to create a hydration solution trusted by the pros. As the secret weapon of professional athletes, Biosteel's brand swiftly gained momentum, captivating audiences worldwide. From the ice rinks to the playing fields, BioSteel became synonymous with peak performance and unparalleled quality athletes can trust.

In a bold step towards the future, Biosteel unveils the **BioSteel Sports Academy**. Formerly known as the A21 Academy, this rebranding represents a new era of excellence and innovation. Offering elementary (grades 6-8) as well as secondary (grades 9-12) university prep level Ontario Private School courses, audited by the Ontario Ministry of Education, Biosteel's academy provides enrolled students with credits toward their Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD). Additionally, the BioSteel Sports Academy hockey program will operate as a Hockey Canada Accredited School, falling under Hockey Canada governing guidelines. Their primary league of play will be USA's premier amateur league, Tier I Elite (T1EHL), featuring over 20 organizations from coast to coast. This will allow student-athletes to maximize exposure and opportunities on both sides of the border through the CHL and NCAA.

In partnership with PowerTech Hockey Development and Leamington Flyers Jr A Hockey Club staff and their associated resources, BioSteel Sports Academy will quickly become an industry leader in elite hockey development under this new model. With over 20+ years experience as one of the top hockey development schools in Ontario, PowerTech Hockey has facilitated the development of some of the game's top NHLers such as Aaron Ekblad, countless CHL and NCAA athletes, and the area's top AAA talent at youth levels.

Furthermore, BioSteel is thrilled to announce the introduction of academic sponsorships for all students of the academy. This initiative underscores Biosteel's dedication to fostering holistic growth and ensuring equal access to educational opportunities.

In addition to its commitment to elite athletic development, BioSteel is shifting focus towards supporting key minor sports organizations such as the OMHA, OBA, Golf Ontario, and more. By investing in these grassroots initiatives, Biosteel aims to nurture talent at every level and foster a culture of inclusivity and excellence.

Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel, comments, "Our vision is to inspire greatness. With the launch of BioSteel Sports Academy, partnership with PowerTech and our renewed focus on grassroots initiatives and influencer marketing, we're taking that vision to new heights. We're not just shaping athletes; we're shaping futures."

Additionally, the relationship with BioSteel Sports Academy and PowerTech will provide BioSteel with direct access to endless sources of content creation, knowledge-based content, and entertainment as Biosteel documents the process and development of elite athletes at all levels.

**About BioSteel:**

BioSteel is a leading provider of premium sports hydration and nutrition products, trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Founded on the principles of quality, transparency, and innovation, BioSteel is dedicated to fueling athletic performance and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dave Carcamo

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

1 844-777-8001

*Images Available Upon Request*

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Inc.

For further information: