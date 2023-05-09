MONCTON, NB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - BioScript Solutions® is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies award for the third year in a row. This award recognizes BioScript Solutions for its excellence as a Canadian-owned company, its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth.

BioScript Solutions® is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies award for the third year in a row. (CNW Group/BioScript Solutions)

BioScript Solutions provides access to specialty drug therapies for patients with chronic illnesses and rare diseases. Since 2001, it has grown from one infusion clinic in New Brunswick to a national network of over 100 clinics, 13 pharmacies, and more than 1200 team members serving Canadians coast to coast. Its services range from full-service patient support, pharmacy and nursing care to wholesale distribution and third-party logistics, all with one goal in mind—to simplify access to specialty care.

"On behalf of BioScript Solutions, we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the third year in a row. BioScript has grown a lot in the last three years, but our core values remain the same, and we continue to put patients first in everything we do. We are very proud of our entire organization for their continued commitment to improving healthcare delivery across Canada," said David Ford, co-founder of BioScript Solutions. "Our commitment over the last 20 years has always been to provide patients with the best care throughout their treatment journey, and this award reflects the entire team's effort in delivering upon that commitment."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world–class businesses. To attain the Best Managed designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance and financial performance.

BioScript Solutions' achievements across these areas include optimizing the patient treatment journey to provide quality, personalized care at every stage; fostering an inclusive culture that is committed to professional development, personal wellbeing, and environmental responsibility; and innovating new technologies and processes that allow our team members and partners to focus on what matters most—their patients.

"The people we've assembled and continue to attract, in fact, is one of our proudest achievements," says Co-Founder Andrew Steeves. "When you're selecting people that share a passion for putting patients first, and for people in general, amazing team culture is naturally weaved into the fabric of your organization."

"Being designated this year, once again, as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies reflects the joint commitment of our team and our partners to be at the forefront of optimizing the patient experience," continues Steeves. "Everyone across our divisions of BioScript Pharmacy, NavieGo Patient Support Programs, Coverdale Clinics, A&D Wholesale, and BioScript Logistics look forward to continuing to work together on our mission to simplify access to specialty care in Canada."

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective environmental, social and governance strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," said Derrick Dempster, Best Managed program co-lead and audit partner at Deloitte. "Over the past year, companies such as BioScript Solutions have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable results."

Canada's Best Managed Companies award program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About BioScript Solutions®

BioScript Solutions® is committed to helping people with chronic illnesses achieve the best possible health outcomes. With our total care approach, we simplify access to complex drug therapies and deliver full-service specialty care solutions at every stage of the patients' treatment journey. Through our logistics and distribution operations, specialty pharmacies, patient support programs and clinical services, BioScript Solutions ® has the capability to manage the needs of manufacturers, payors, prescribers, and health care practitioners across Canada ― today, and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit bioscript.ca.

