BIOREM Announces Several Orders Totalling $9.2 Million and Order Backlog of $34.6 Million

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ – BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced three new orders totalling $9.2 million. The orders are for air emission abatement projects in Singapore and North America.

"Project delays in 2021 due to labor shortages and inflationary pressures have finally been resolved in a few key sales territories" said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This has resulted in our ability to close three exciting projects during the early weeks of 2022. They are scheduled for delivery starting late this year and into 2023 or 2024 depending on construction progress."

"All three projects showcase our advanced biofiltration technologies for the treatment of odors and hazardous air emissions from municipal wastewater processes. One of the key projects involves a multiple stage hybrid bioreactor chosen for its ability to be constructed below grade- thereby conserving limited real estate and integrating seamlessly into the dense urban community."

"The project in Singapore is particularly exciting" said Derek S. Webb, "Tuas Nexus is the world's first integrated waste and water treatment facility and is designed to be energy self-sufficient by harnessing the energy contained in both solid waste and wastewater. This is expected to result in carbon savings of more than 200,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually, equivalent to taking 42,500 cars off Singapore's roads. BIOREM is proud to be a part of this incredible project by helping to reduce hazardous air emissions from what is sure to set an international benchmark for future jurisdictions looking to manage their waste and wastewater in a sustainable fashion."

With these latest orders, the Company's order backlog stands firm at approximately $34.6 million, providing great revenue visibility for the next twelve to eighteen months"

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1800 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

