BIOREM Announces Several Orders Totalling $10.8 Million and Order Backlog of $35.6 Million

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced a number of new orders totalling $10.8 million. The orders are for air emission abatement projects in China and North America.

"Our focus for business development in 2020 has been primarily centered on servicing our existing clients during the global pandemic" said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability of our sales organization to travel freely has been greatly restricted and we have subsequently employed a variety of innovative strategies to be able to maximize contact with our existing network of clients and representatives. These initiatives have helped to secure a number of exciting new projects for delivery in 2021. Two contracts totalling $2.4 million for the City of Miami expand our portfolio of full design-delivery projects; while another $2.5 million project for the City of Montreal and another $2.3 million project for Loudoun County in Virginia are both for high profile projects requiring our specific brand of reliability and performance. Sales have continued in the People's Republic of China, where two new orders totalling $2.2 million have been secured which include our seventh system being shipped to one of the world's largest petrochemical companies, Sinopec."

"We are collaborating closely with our strategic partners and local regulators to capitalize upon market opportunities and plan to continue to invest additional resources to ensure we retain and maximize our market share in existing market segments. With these latest orders, the Company's order backlog stands firm at approximately $35.6 million, providing great revenue visibility for the next twelve to eighteen months."

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

For further information: Derek S. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, BIOREM Inc. [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100

Related Links

http://www.biorem.biz

