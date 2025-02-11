BIOREM Announces Orders Totalling $8 Million and Order Backlog of $60.5 Million

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced it has received several new orders totalling more than $8 million. The orders will see BIOREM implement its leading-edge air emission abatement technologies for a range of new and repeat clients in various locations across Asia and the Americas.

"Amid all of the trade uncertainties of recent weeks, the new year has started with robust sales and bidding activity" said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our backlog continues to grow; driven largely by the new products and services we have introduced over the past few years. Delivery and performance have exceeded customer expectations, and we are beginning to see increased demand as a result."

"A good mix of infrastructure and industrial applications make up the bulk of the new orders," added Webb, "As cities continue to grow, this is driving demand for our technologies. While we expect that there will be some short-term volatility, we see a strong, long-term market for our world class solutions."

BIOREM management has done a thorough analysis of the company's global supply chains and does not expect that potential tariffs in North America will have any material impact on the operations or financial performance of the Company. In the short term, there may be some cost increases for work in progress but over the long term, any tariffs that are imposed are expected to raise costs for the entire emissions abatement sector across North America.

BIOREM is well positioned to weather such uncertainty, with a diverse supply chain across North America and several other countries. The Company has separately incorporated divisions in both Canada and the US, which helps mitigate the risks of tariffs or any other protectionist policies that may be enacted at the municipal, provincial/state or national level. A significant proportion of our components are already manufactured in the US and can be easily relocated should future developments in tariffs and retaliatory measures necessitate an adjustment.

The tariff question is a complex one, with multiple direct and indirect potential impacts on BIOREM and its competitors, including currency exchange issues, supply chain challenges, and labor disruptions. BIOREM management has mapped out a range of scenarios for the company and is confident we can navigate any trade-related challenges as we move forward.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

For further information: Derek S. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, BIOREM Inc., [email protected]; Douglas Newman, Chief Financial Officer, BIOREM Inc., [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100