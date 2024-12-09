BIOREM Announces New Orders Totalling $13 Million and Order Backlog of $58 Million

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ – BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced a number of new orders totalling $13 million. The orders are for air emission abatement projects in the Middle East, Australia and North America.

"The strength of BIOREM's sales network and technology offerings is reflected in these orders." said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A wide range of applications and air emissions abatement solutions are represented in these projects, with the diversity of technologies being deployed affirming BIOREM's success at its transition to a full spectrum provider of air pollution control solutions."

"Several projects in Australia showcase our advanced biofiltration technology for the treatment of odours and hazardous air emissions from municipal wastewater processes. These projects represent the recent move by several municipalities to shift their odour control infrastructure to BIOREM's engineered media biofilters for improvements in air quality for their communities."

"A large $7 million project in the Middle East is particularly exciting" said Derek S. Webb, "BIOREM is designing and providing the air emissions abatement system for what will be one of the world's largest integrated waste treatment facilities which is designed to handle up to 479,000 tonnes of solid waste per year. BIOREM is proud to be a part of this incredible project by helping to reduce hazardous air emissions from what is sure to set an international benchmark for future jurisdictions looking to manage their waste in a sustainable fashion."

"We have also secured a number of smaller dry scrubber projects across the USA and Canada. These represent an extensive range of systems, from deep bed scrubbers to single and dual bed scrubbing systems. A temporary rental deep bed scrubbing unit was part of the sales and represents an exciting addition to our Service Group growth initiative. BIOREM's deep bed scrubbers are best-in-class technology that combine safety, aesthetics, performance and longevity through the use of multiple treatment stages in a compact containerized solution."

With these latest orders, the Company's order backlog has grown to approximately $58 million providing great revenue visibility for the next twelve to eighteen months.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

For further information: Derek S. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, BIOREM Inc. [email protected]; Or Douglas Newman, Chief Financial Officer, BIOREM Inc. [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100