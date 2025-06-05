Biometric passport for the DR Congo - implemented with DERMALOG as system partner

The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially introduced its new biometric passport on June 5, 2025. The passport meets the highest security standards and reliably protects citizens' identities. As a technical partner, DERMALOG implemented the project under the leadership of the Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HAMBURG, Germany and KINSHASA, DRC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- With the launch of passport production on June 5, 2025, Congolese citizens now receive a secure travel document that meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and integrates advanced anti-counterfeiting features, including a contactless RFID chip, a polycarbonate data page, and security elements such as holograms, UV printing, and watermarks.

The Congolese government relies on a complete solution from DERMALOG for its passport system - from online pre-registration to biometric enrollment and central printing of the passports. A total of 100 stations have been installed for biometric capture: 50 stationary and mobile stations in the country and 50 mobile units in the diplomatic missions of the DR Congo. All stations are equipped with fingerprint and iris scanners, facial recognition cameras, document scanners and signature pads. Centralized production allows for up to 2,400 passports to be issued daily.

"The launch of the new passport is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but a proactive response to changing international standards […] guaranteeing the free movement of our citizens, while offering them maximum security for their personal data," said Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (May 27, 2025, diplomatie.gouv.cd).

"We are proud to have accompanied this project as a partner. Our solution supports the country's digital sovereignty and offers maximum security and efficiency," explained Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.

With the new passport, the DR Congo is strengthening identity protection for its citizens and laying the foundation for modern, digital government services - made possible by the complete solution from DERMALOG, the biometrics expert and system supplier.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Böckler

Media Relations

[email protected]

Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0

www.dermalog.com

SOURCE DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH