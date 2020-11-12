BioForest introduces new biological herbicide for control of buckthorn in Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - BioForest/Lallemand Inc. (BioForest) registers LALCIDE CHONDRO bioherbicide for control of glossy and common buckthorn in Canada. The herbicide is a biological solution that provides land managers a more environmentally sensitive option to combat buckthorn.

The active ingredient is a naturally occurring wood decay fungus called Chondrostereum purpureum (Cp), which can colonize freshly cut stumps and wounds. The Cp causes silver leaf disease on stump sprouts post-harvest. It does this by releasing an enzyme which disrupts the middle lamella between the epidermal cells and palisade cells of the leaves, causing the two layers to separate. The change in cell arrangement results in a change of reflectivity of the leaf, resulting in a silvered appearance. This will control and inhibit the stump sprouts.

Buckthorn is an invasive shrub or small tree species in North America. It grows vigorously and spreads aggressively, invading urban and commercial forests, road and trail sides, riverbanks, pastures and hydro corridors. Buckthorn outcompetes natural regeneration, displaces native plant species, can alter ecosystems for both flora and fauna and can significantly affect soil.

"LALCIDE CHONDRO trials have been conducted on both girdling and cut stump operations. Efficacy is determined by stump mortality, and our trial results range from 81 to 100 percent effectiveness, 24 month post application," says Elsa Cousineau, Technical Specialist, ISA® Certified Arborist at BioForest.

LALCIDE CHONDRO should be applied in late spring to early summer when buckthorn is fully leafed out. A thin layer of product is applied to a freshly cut stump or girdle wound within 30 minutes of cutting; one application is required per stem.

LALCIDE CHONDRO is a commercially registered pesticide which can only be applied by licensed pesticide applicators. It will be available for pre-order in Canada in early 2021. Interested land managers can contact BioForest's Technical Support Team at [email protected] or call toll free 1-888-236-7378. For more information visit https://bioforest.ca/en/canada/product-details/lalcide-chondro/.

SOURCE Lallemand Plant Care Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Elsa Cousineau, Technical Specialist, ISA® Certified Arborist, BioForest, Mobile: 647-529-0453 |[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.lallemand.com/

