BioAro Announces a Medical and Computing Breakthrough by Launching the 'World's Fastest' Real-Time Genomic Software 'PanOmiQ'

PanOmiQ completes Whole Genome Sequencing analysis with a clinical report in 7 hours.

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - BioAro, a pioneer in genomic research and technology, is set to officially launch PanOmiQ, a revolutionary software that will redefine the landscape of genomic analysis globally by providing real-time insights into the complexities of the human genome. With unparalleled speed, precision, and versatility, it promises to transform healthcare worldwide. The Global launch of PanOmiQ software will take place during the Precision Medicine Expo on May 9th, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

BioAro's, Founder and CEO, Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, shared "Our team at BioAro are committed to pushing the boundaries of genomic research and technology through real-time genomic testing and analysis to provide enhanced quality of life and Healthspan. With the launch of PanOmiQ, we are ushering in a new era of precision medicine, where every patient receives tailored treatments based on their unique genetic makeup."

Joining him at this prestigious launch is Dr. George Patrinos, Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Pharmacogenomics and Individualized Therapy at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Patras (Greece). Dr. Patrinos acknowledges PanOmiQ as a groundbreaking solution that seamlessly integrates results from multiple omics disciplines, providing a comprehensive report for personalized health decisions in real-time. He believes that this innovative software offers a holistic solution for precision health and longevity.

As the culmination of years of research and development, PanOmiQ stands as the world's fastest genomic analysis software to date. With its unified approach integrating primary, secondary, and tertiary analysis of genomic and metagenomic data, it enables healthcare specialists to decode DNA sequences in real-time, empowering them to make informed decisions.

"Turnaround time in genomic analysis is critical, and this is where PanOmiQ comes in with its unmatched speed and accuracy. The proprietary AI- platform also provides clinical annotations and helps better understand disease risk." said Dr. Raja B. Singh, Chief Scientific Officer at BioAro. While it once took 13 years to screen the human genome and now it typically takes around 4 weeks, PanOmiQ pushes the boundaries even further, completing the process in just 7 hours. This remarkable efficiency not only streamlines processes but also reduces costs associated with ineffective treatments and prolonged recovery periods. By democratizing access to genomic information, PanOmiQ aims to make precision medicine universally accessible and affordable, transcending geographical and socioeconomic barriers.

Dr. Minal Borkar Tripathi, Director of Genomics at BioAro, said, "With the power of artificial intelligence, PanOmiQ helps identify rare diseases, health predispositions, and pharmacogenomic insights with unmatched speed and precision. Its ability to provide Pharmacogenomic analysis is a major advancement in tailoring treatment for optimal patient care."

PanOmiQ's capabilities extend to microbial community analysis (metagenomics), medication tolerance assessment (pharmacogenomics), and soon, MultiOmics for proteins, metabolites, and the transcriptome. This approach enables the identification of biomarkers influenced by lifestyle, medications, and environmental factors, facilitating tailored healthcare interventions for multifactorial disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), rooted in dysbiosis, mental health issues, and lifestyle factors.

PanOmiQ excels not only in analysis but also in its compatibility with various genetic file formats like FastQ and VCF, streamlining workflows and integrating seamlessly into existing processes. While AI ensures efficiency, PanOmiQ utilizes 20+ sets of databases to ensure accuracy and highly detailed results.

The future of genomic science is on the brink of transformation with the integration of Quantum technology. BioAro's PanOmiQ leads this revolution, harnessing Quantum technology to redefine possibilities in this field. With real-time, precise genomic sequencing and interpretation on quantum-based computers, the future of genomic research is rapidly advancing, and BioAro is actively invested in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in genomic science.

