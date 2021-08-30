BIO RAW partners with Greenhouse to propel Organic Convenience Foods

"I'm thrilled about this partnership. Greenhouse is a brand I've admired for a long time, and I'm honoured to provide them with the best organic, plant-based options to help nourish their customers, and expand the 'convenience food' landscape." says Oren Epstein, Founder of BIO RAW.

The new ready-to-go offerings include:

The Rainbow Bright: a crisp, colourful antioxidant rich salad with poppy-seed dressing

a crisp, colourful antioxidant rich salad with poppy-seed dressing The Super Caesar: a high protein, high fibre Vegan Caesar salad

a high protein, high fibre Vegan Caesar salad Smart Cookie Chia Seed Pudding: made with Adaptogenic Granola (featuring Lion's Mane)

made with Adaptogenic Granola (featuring Lion's Mane) PB & J Chia Seed Pudding: made with pumpkin seed butter, also featuring Adaptogenic Granola

The new products will be available starting August 30th. For more information please visit a Greenhouse Location, or go to Greenhouse.ca.

About BIO RAW: BIO RAW was founded in 2017, with a commitment to revolutionize the food industry by providing 100% Organic, allergen-free, plant based meals to nourish the masses. We're committed to being radically good from start to finish; from our certified organic ingredients and zero waste policies, to consumer education and community outreach programs, we strive to do our absolute best. We're proudly available across the Greater Toronto Area in over 120 retail partners, as well as direct to home deliveries. For more information, please visit www.bioraw.ca .

About Greenhouse: Made with love in Toronto, Greenhouse is a beverage company and Certified B Corporation committed to producing organic, plant-based functional beverages. Our mission is to offer widespread, sustainable access to plant-based nutrition and wellness of the highest quality. Since launching in January 2014, our goal has been to make it simple to savour the present while looking out for a healthy future — ours, and that of our planet. Find us in our brick and mortar shops, grocery stores across Canada, and online for home delivery and subscription services at Greenhouse.ca .

For further information: Kyle Buchanan, VP of Brand Management, BIO RAW, 647 216 2330, [email protected]; [email protected]