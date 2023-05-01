Bio-K+'s Pro line of probiotic supplements includes IBS Pro and Antibio Pro products for use in specific health conditions: for people with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome or for diarrhea symptoms related to antibiotic therapy.

LAVAL, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Bio-K Plus, A Kerry Company, pioneer in the probiotic sector and leader in the biotech industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Pro line of probiotic supplements in the pharmacy channel outside the province of Quebec. Furthermore, Bio-K+ has been awarded Quebec's #1 most pharmacist-recommended probiotic brand of 2023. *

It all starts with one goal: to inspire individuals to understand that gut health is the foundation of good health. As a result, we recognize that we can only make an impactful difference in the lives of our consumers by providing them with science-backed products. Science and passion for consumer wellness are the driving forces behind all of our product innovations to enable individuals to take better care of their gut health.

Both products, now available nationally at Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix, offer consumers a clinically supported and natural OTC solution. Vegan and gluten-free, both products are generally recognized as safe with over 100,000 documented patient-cases in over 20 years of clinical research.1

"Having been a pioneer in probiotic supplements, Bio-K+ has always taken a leadership position in helping consumers improve their health and wellness," explains Fan Bonnett, Commercial VP at Bio-K Plus, "It is our duty to assist consumers who suffer from these uncomfortable conditions.

A new product must be formulated based on proven scientific evidence in order to deliver efficacious health benefits to consumers. Hence, our team has spent a significant amount of time developing these products to ensure maximum quality, safety, and efficacy.

Our goal is to reach as many consumers in need as possible with our products. With the launch of the Pro line, we are setting the stage for further expansion into additional benefit areas and delighting a broader range of consumers."

The Pro line, listed in the Clinical Guide to Probiotic Products Available in Canada, features Bio-K Plus' three unique, patented and scientifically supported strains of bacteria. Bio-K+ IBS Pro, certified by the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation targets specific challenges faced by this large population with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D). The prevalence of IBS in Canada is one of the highest in the world, estimated at 18%, with 40% of these cases associated with IBS-D.2 In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, Bio-K+ IBS Pro was found to be effective in improving patient quality of life by 65%,3 reducing the number of days with abdominal pain by 50%,4 reducing the amount of liquid stools per week by 30%4 and improving stool consistency by 91%.3

Bio-K+ Antibio Pro helps reduce the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), including C. difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD). Antibiotics are commonly used to treat infections, but up to 35% of patients are at risk of developing AAD5 which can cause abdominal pain, gas, bloating, increased sensitivity to infections and can even lead to metabolic and immunological disorders.6 In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study,Bio-K+ Antibio Pro was found effective to help reduce the risk of AAD by 65%, abdominal pain by 68%, CDAD by 95% and the number of days with symptoms by 56%.7

About Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.com.

