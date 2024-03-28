Bio-K Plus expands its portfolio of functional probiotics with its new Extra Stress Support with Sensoril® probiotic drinkable to meet consumers' demand for science-powered products with multiple benefits

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Bio-K Plus, a Kerry Company, pioneer in the probiotic sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new functional drinkable probiotic, the Extra Stress Support with Sensoril®.

Extra Stress Support with Sensoril® drinkable probiotic (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company)

With a mission to deliver science-powered wellness and respond to consumers' evolving lifestyles, the brand has developed this unique formula that consists of Bio-K+'s patented probiotic blend shown to support digestive health, combined with Sensoril®, a functional ingredient backed by 13 published research papers and ongoing research. Sensoril® is a plant-based premium ashwagandha extract (withania somnifera) renowned for managing everyday stress and promoting emotional well-being. Its unique root and leaf combination of the ashwagandha plant leads to an array of bio actives that help the body cope with everyday stress by reducing cortisol levels, a marker of occasional stress and relieving occasional sleeplessness.

Following the successful 2021 launch of Bio-K+'s Extra Probiotic Drinkables with added benefits for immune health and cognition, the Stress Support formula also offers a high probiotic content - 80 billion CFU of Bio-K+'s three strain probiotic blend, with a protein base of fermented oats and pumpkin seeds combined with Sensoril® ashwagandha. All of this is delivered in the form of a delicious lemon and ginger-flavored drinkable probiotic, that tastes like a fresh smoothie. Furthermore, the formula is vegan, gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO Project verified, making it accessible for a variety of lifestyles and preferences. "We are thrilled to expand our product offering in the fast-growing Functional Beverages Category1 and cater to consumers' keen interest in healthy lifestyles and wellbeing" says Viviane Lemire, Marketing Director of Bio-K+ Plus.

This innovative formula will first become available at Whole Foods Market across the United States in the following weeks.

More about Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.com.

Source: Market Future Research: Functional Beverages Market Research Report – Market Forecast Till 2023, February 20211

For further information: 495, boul. Armand-Frappier, Laval (Québec) Canada H7V 4B3, 1 (800) 593-2465, [email protected]