Binary Stream and Solver Announce Enhanced Partnership to Deliver Advanced Subscription Billing Suite

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Binary Stream, an award-winning Microsoft ISV (Independent Software Vendor), is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Solver, a leader in extended financial planning and analysis (xFP&A). The enhanced partnership will help organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central manage the complete order to cash process while accessing powerful analysis that delivers real-time insights to business performance.

The inclusion of Solver's xFP&A advanced reporting capabilities as part of Binary Stream's Advanced Subscription Billing Suite will provide businesses with an end-to-end solution that automates and optimizes key financial workflows, from billing to cash collection, while delivering actionable insights through advanced reporting and analysis.

"Our expanded partnership with Solver allows us to deliver an even more robust solution for businesses looking to streamline their financial processes, " said Lak Chahal, CEO at Binary Stream. "This integration automates critical financial functions throughout the order-to-cash cycle, giving customers greater control, visibility, and agility in managing their subscriptions."

Designed for businesses with complex subscription billing processes, this partnership ensures key financial insights are accessible and actionable. By integrating subscription billing and advanced financial reporting, Binary Stream and Solver provide a comprehensive financial management solution that transforms Dynamics 365 Business Central into a powerful tool for managing complex subscription billing.

"Solver is proud to partner with such a trusted and respected Microsoft Dynamics 365 ISV to enhance the Binary Stream Advanced Subscription Billing Suite," said Tracy Rich, EVP of Alliance Business Development at Solver. "Our combined solutions will empower customers to effectively manage complex subscription reporting requirements, with the option to expand into budgeting and forecasting processes."

About Binary Stream

Binary Stream is a leading provider of enterprise-grade software solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, offering products that streamline accounting, subscription billing, and multi-entity management. With a focus on scalability and efficiency, Binary Stream helps businesses optimize their financial processes and grow with confidence.

About Solver

Solver is a cloud-based extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate better decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

SOURCE Binary Stream Software Inc.

For more information, please contact: Neal Cranna, VP Marketing, Binary Stream, (+1) 604.522.6300