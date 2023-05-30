BINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED, File No. 2023-11
30 May, 2023, 17:17 ET
TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ -The Applicant, Binance Holdings Limited, filed an Amended Notice of Application dated May 25, 2023 in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Amended Notice of Application dated May 25, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
