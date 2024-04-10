BIMM Enters the Adobe Partner Program, and Brings Rapid Experience Development to Mid-Market Clients

Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - After more than a decade of experience working within the Adobe Experience Cloud, BIMM announces their formal inclusion in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. The Toronto-based agency has a notable history of working with world-class brands and credits their success to a DNA built on data, creativity, and technology. Now, the agency is looking to bridge a gap in the marketplace with a bespoke methodology that enables its mid-market clients in Canada and the United States to access the Adobe Experience Cloud with greater efficiency and speed.
The Bronze-level partnership with Adobe is rooted in the agency's vast expertise across key products — AEM, Real-Time CDP, and Analytics — and is coupled with an aggressive investment in ongoing training and certifications of key team members, both locally and abroad, along with the pursuit of key specializations within the platform.
VP of Technology, Sameer Rikhi, states that "while the formalization of this partnership is a milestone for BIMM, our team has not only been working in the Adobe ecosystem for the last decade, but we have focused our efforts on rapid experience development to help our clients get more value out of their technology investments, early and often."
BIMM has been focused on helping clients leverage their customer data and intelligent marketing technology platforms to unify experiences across multiple touchpoints and the entire customer lifecycle, and the Adobe Experience Cloud has been an important tool to help deepen relationships between brands and customers.
When combined with BIMM's rapid experience methodology, the outcomes have been shown to deliver:
- Content Velocity: Due to a lightning-fast feedback loop, content changes can be tested and rapidly refined without waiting for full front-end deployment.
- Dynamic Content Rendering: Leveraging interactive prototypes, a more accurate representation of the final product can be rendered early and often.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Enabling parallel workflows, content and development teams can collaborate seamlessly in real time.
- Reduced Time to Market: Accelerating development and iteration workflows allows developers to find efficiencies in their Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) processes.
Rikhi notes, "We have created a powerful synergy here and our teams have been empowered to innovate faster, iterate more effectively, and deliver exceptional end-products with velocity for our clients and their customers."
Recently ranked on the 2023 Financial Times "500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas" list, BIMM is a leader in developing high-performing digital products that shape unified customer experiences. With data, creativity, and strategy services, the agency has helped brands across the automotive, financial, telco, and retail industries drive growth, operational efficiencies, and enhanced customer experiences.
