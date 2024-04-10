BIMM Enters the Adobe Partner Program, and Brings Rapid Experience Development to Mid-Market Clients

BIMM's methodology enables mid-market clients to access the Adobe Experience Cloud with greater efficiency and speed. Post this

VP of Technology, Sameer Rikhi, states that "while the formalization of this partnership is a milestone for BIMM, our team has not only been working in the Adobe ecosystem for the last decade, but we have focused our efforts on rapid experience development to help our clients get more value out of their technology investments, early and often."

BIMM has been focused on helping clients leverage their customer data and intelligent marketing technology platforms to unify experiences across multiple touchpoints and the entire customer lifecycle, and the Adobe Experience Cloud has been an important tool to help deepen relationships between brands and customers.

When combined with BIMM's rapid experience methodology, the outcomes have been shown to deliver:

Content Velocity: Due to a lightning-fast feedback loop, content changes can be tested and rapidly refined without waiting for full front-end deployment.

Dynamic Content Rendering: Leveraging interactive prototypes, a more accurate representation of the final product can be rendered early and often.

Leveraging interactive prototypes, a more accurate representation of the final product can be rendered early and often. Cross-Functional Collaboration: Enabling parallel workflows, content and development teams can collaborate seamlessly in real time.

Enabling parallel workflows, content and development teams can collaborate seamlessly in real time. Reduced Time to Market: Accelerating development and iteration workflows allows developers to find efficiencies in their Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) processes.

Rikhi notes, "We have created a powerful synergy here and our teams have been empowered to innovate faster, iterate more effectively, and deliver exceptional end-products with velocity for our clients and their customers."

About BIMM

Recently ranked on the 2023 Financial Times "500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas" list, BIMM is a leader in developing high-performing digital products that shape unified customer experiences. With data, creativity, and strategy services, the agency has helped brands across the automotive, financial, telco, and retail industries drive growth, operational efficiencies, and enhanced customer experiences.

To learn more about BIMM's work and its inclusion in the Adobe Solution Partner program please visit http://www.bimm.com or follow the team on LinkedIn.

