Multiplatform campaign features new selection of authentic stories as told by real passengers, partners and employees of Toronto's downtown airport

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, today launched the latest edition of It's My Airport, an award-winning multiplatform campaign featuring genuine, candid experiences shared by real passengers and employees of Toronto's downtown airport. This campaign spotlights the benefits of the airport as a convenient travel hub and important piece of infrastructure for the City of Toronto.

With the tagline It's My Airport, the campaign depicts actual passengers and employees recounting their travel experiences and providing the reasons why they choose to fly to/from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport or work at the airport. Participants were not paid and were not scripted.

Themes emerging from candid interviews with the passengers and staff included the airport's proximity to downtown, the ability to walk or bike to the airport, friendly customer service, the airport's sustainability practices, economic impact, community investment, career opportunities and how the airport provides a vital link to northern and remote communities providing emergency resources and support.

An earlier version of the campaign launched in the fall of 2023, and it was recognized with a Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Award for Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year. The campaign creative included a QR code for people to connect and submit their own stories about why they choose Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. It was these submissions that formed the basis of the current campaign.

The campaign will run for 7 weeks, with a provision to extend on certain platforms, and includes social media, print, out-of-home (OOH), and online. The digital OOH screens in the airport will also be incorporated.

"In this latest edition of It's My Airport, we hear from Marc – a nurse who travels to the northern reaches of Ontario to provide essential medical care; from Ann and Jay – a couple that connected through the airport during the long-distance phase of their relationship and were engaged at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport; and Armin who was inspired to become a pilot by visiting the airport during its annual Doors Open event" said Deborah Wilson, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "These stories are genuine, authentic and moving. Who better to speak to the benefits and experience at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport than the passengers, partners and staff who use this airport. We are thrilled to be able to share these stories."

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

