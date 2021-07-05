"PortsToronto is pleased to confirm that Billy Bishop Airport will resume commercial airline operations on September 8, 2021, and has begun the process of recalling staff, preparing the airport, and counting down the days until we can welcome back travellers to our successful and award-winning airport," said Geoffrey Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, PortsToronto. "Billy Bishop Airport is an asset to the city of Toronto and surrounding region given its impact on supporting the economy, facilitating trade and tourism, and providing thousands of jobs. Billy Bishop Airport will play a significant role in the economic recovery of our city and province, and we are excited to ramp up our operations and get back to the business of connecting travellers to the people, places, experiences and jobs they love."

Commercial aircraft service was temporarily suspended at Billy Bishop Airport in March 2020, as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and associated travel restrictions. The airport remained open during the pandemic to ensure continued operations for Ornge medevac service, and to serve regional carriers such as FlyGTA and Cameron Air, general aviation pilots, and tour operators such as Helitours.

Prior to the pandemic, Billy Bishop Airport welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers per year, supported more than 4,700 jobs, and generated $470 million in GDP. The airport looks forward to returning to these levels of service and positive impact. Air travel has already begun to rebound in many markets around the world, with the U.S. reporting a return to 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in May 2021, and expectations for further growth as summer approaches.

Billy Bishop Airport launched its Safe Travels Program in recent months to prepare the airport and its travellers for new and updated public health protocols associated with travel. This program is complemented by programs in place with each of its carriers – Porter Airlines' Healthy Flights program and Air Canada's CleanCare+ program.

