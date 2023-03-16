Billie, "The Internet's Favourite Razor," Comes to Canada

The award-winning Billie shave products are available today at Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Billie, the disruptor brand famous for being the first women's razor brand to show body hair in ads, is now available in Canada at Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart. Beginning today, Canadians can purchase a range of Billie products, including, the Billie razor, which has received more than twenty thousand five-star reviews online, quickly building its reputation as "the internet's favourite razor".

Billie Starter Kit (CNW Group/Edgewell Personal Care Company)

"We are very excited to bring Billie to Canada. For years, Canadian consumers have been asking us when they can get Billie, so we knew our first international launch had to be Canada," says Georgina Gooley, co-founder of Billie."

From its inception, Billie has been about more than just selling razors. For decades, the category charged women more for basic products, spoke to women in cliches and reinforced double standards around body hair.

"We believe everything we do should champion womankind. Beyond selling fair-priced, high-quality products, it means reinforcing that what women do with their bodies should be their choice," added Gooley.

A recent survey conducted by Billie found that Canadians aged 18-54 are looking for brands that stand for something (71%) and represent diverse and minority communities (59%). Additionally, nearly 70% of respondents say they want to see more natural images of people in brand marketing.

"Now more than ever Canadian consumers are looking for brands that have a purpose and walk the walk," says Amanda Rabbito, Brand Director, Women's Shave, Edgewell Personal Care. "As our research shows, Canadians want brands that represent our diverse community in their marketing and stand for more than just their product, all things that have always been a part of the Billie DNA."

Billie signature line of products include:

THE BILLIE STARTER KIT: A high-quality razor at an affordable price with 5 sharp blades encased in 360º of soothing aloe shave soap. The ergonomic handle is made with a matte rubber back and comes in fun colours to brighten your bathroom. Each kit comes with a magnetic holder to keep your razor on the shower wall and out of the shower puddle. Handle shades include Lilac Pop, Pink Pop, Coral and Mint.

BILLIE SHAVE GEL – LAVENDER MILK: This water-activated Billie shave gel instantly puffs up into a cushy foam the second it touches your skin, helping your Billie razor float like a cloud—and shave like a dream. Packed with ingredients like aloe and cucumber, it was designed to protect, nourish and hydrate skin.

TRAVEL CASE: The Billie Travel Case keeps your blades sharp, dry and safely stored in your bag thanks to tiny air holes for ventilation, and a magnetic closure that snaps securely shut.

BILLIE REFILL BLADES: Made with 5 -sharp, nickel-free blades and encased in 360 of aloe shave soap, for a shave that's close, comfy and gentle. Designed with optimal spacing between each blade to allow shave cream, soap and hair to pass on by. Each pack comes with 4 refills.

About Billie Inc.

Billie provides women with quality shaving supplies and premium body care products designed to bring a little magic to your daily routine. Their products include 5-blade razors wrapped in comfy aloe shave soap and a curve-hugging pivoting head, foamy shave gel, blade refills, and a razor travel case. Billie is owned by Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC).

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie™ women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

