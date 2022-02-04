Bill 96: An Official Opposition Amendment Guarantees the English-Speaking Community Access to Health Care Services in Their Language

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The right for each English-speaking person to obtain health care and social services in their own language will be strengthened from now on thanks to the relentless work carried out by the following Official Opposition critics: Protection of the French Language, Ms. Hélène David, Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Mr. David Birnbaum and Justice, Mr. Gaétan Barrette.

Indeed, during the detailed study of Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec, the Official Opposition tabled and adopted an important amendment guaranteeing the English-speaking community the right to obtain health care and social services in English.

"The amendment that we proposed clearly demonstrated that for our political party, it is possible to protect our French language without threatening the rights of the Quebec's English-speaking community."

-Hélène David, MNA representing Marguerite-Bourgeoys and Official Opposition Critic responsible for the Protection of the French Language

"Thanks to our determination, we have ensured English-speaking Quebecers access to health care services in their own language from the Magdalen Islands to Abitibi. It's historic!"

-David Birnbaum, MNA representing D'Arcy-McGee and Official Opposition Critic for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

"From now own, pursuant to our amendment, the right to receive health care and social services in English will benefit from additional protection."

-Gaétan Barrette, MNA representing La Pinière and Official Opposition Critic for Justice

SOURCE Aile parlementaire du Parti libéral du Québec

